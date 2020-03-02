AllClippers
Patrick Beverley on how he Impacts Games: "You're Going to Know I was out there"

Farbod Esnaashari

Patrick Beverley combined for 0 points in the last two games for the LA Clippers, but he always manages to seem like one of the most important players on the court. That's because he is.

On Friday's game against the Nuggets, he had 0 points but ended with a plus 13. On Sunday's game against the Sixers, he had 0 points, 4 assists, and 4 rebounds. He does it in different ways, every time.

"I just try to show different ways," Beverley said. "You have players in this league that can score. That's good, that's fair. What else can you do to impact the game of winning? 

Patrick Beverley plays in a way that's distinctly his own. He's not the tallest player on the court, or the best shooter, or the most athletic, but he plays with the most tenacity. With that in mind, he takes that responsibility almost like a role model.

"Every kid is not going to be 7 feet, every kid is not going to be Steph Curry, Greek Freak, or James Harden, or Russell Westbrook," Beverley said. "The average kid looks like me, my height, my size. How else can you impact winning?"

No matter what Patrick Beverley puts on the box score, he has one mission in mind. You're going to feel him on the court. You're going to know he was out there. No matter what.

"If I don't score, you're gonna know I was out there," Beverley said. "If my defense isn't there tonight, you're going to know I was out there. That's been my biggest thing, impact the game by any means."

How important do you believe Patrick Beverley is to the Clippers' success? Let us know in the comments.

