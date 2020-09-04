Patrick Beverley finally returned to the Clippers starting lineup, and it looks like the Clippers have finally returned themselves.

While many expected LA to be the favorites against the Denver Nuggets, no one expected them to win in the fashion they did during Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals. It was a wire-to-wire victory where the Clippers led by as many as 29 points and never led by less than double digits after halftime. It wasn't a game where they made 25+ threes either; they only made 10. The Clippers simply overwhelmed the Denver Nuggets.

That throttling defense began with the starting lineup and felt ignited by Beverley's presence. Even though the Clippers have many great defensive players, they aren't a loud team, and that's where Beverley makes an immediate impact.

"He gives us energy," Doc Rivers said. "We're not a particularly loud team on the floor defensively. Pat is, in a lot of ways, with that starting lineup, he's a defensive captain with his voice. He calls out coverages. He holds everybody responsible. And to have that voice to start games, is just invaluable."

Doc Rivers likes to use the word "un-statable" to describe Patrick Beverley, and that's exactly what he is. When Beverley is on the floor, there's something contagious about his energy that makes other players work harder. Marcus Morris called him "the head of the snake."

"It's Pat Beverley's impact," Paul George said. "He's such a contagious guy with energy and effort that it just flows through the team. It was great to have him back on that floor with us."

For the first time in Orlando, the LA Clippers looked the best team in the NBA. However, if there's anything these unique bubble playoffs have shown, it's that every game is a completely different story. Denver has two days to figure out massive adjustments.