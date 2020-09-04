SI.com
AllClippers
HomeNewsGame Day
Search

'He gives us energy': Patrick Beverley makes an immediate impact upon return

Farbod Esnaashari

Patrick Beverley finally returned to the Clippers starting lineup, and it looks like the Clippers have finally returned themselves.

While many expected LA to be the favorites against the Denver Nuggets, no one expected them to win in the fashion they did during Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals. It was a wire-to-wire victory where the Clippers led by as many as 29 points and never led by less than double digits after halftime. It wasn't a game where they made 25+ threes either; they only made 10. The Clippers simply overwhelmed the Denver Nuggets.

That throttling defense began with the starting lineup and felt ignited by Beverley's presence. Even though the Clippers have many great defensive players, they aren't a loud team, and that's where Beverley makes an immediate impact.

Doc Rivers likes to use the word "un-statable" to describe Patrick Beverley, and that's exactly what he is. When Beverley is on the floor, there's something contagious about his energy that makes other players work harder. Marcus Morris called him "the head of the snake."

"It's Pat Beverley's impact," Paul George said. "He's such a contagious guy with energy and effort that it just flows through the team. It was great to have him back on that floor with us."

For the first time in Orlando, the LA Clippers looked the best team in the NBA. However, if there's anything these unique bubble playoffs have shown, it's that every game is a completely different story. Denver has two days to figure out massive adjustments.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Patrick Beverley to Make Return for Game 1 vs. Denver Nuggets

LA Clippers guard Patrick Beverley will make his return for Game 1 against the Denver Nuggets.

Garrett Chorpenning

LA Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets Game 1 Preview and Prediction

The LA Clippers are set to begin their second-round series with the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night. How will Game 1 go?

Garrett Chorpenning

Kawhi Leonard has taken notice of the Nuggets 'will to win'

Kawhi isn't taking the Denver Nuggets lightly.

Farbod Esnaashari

Doc Rivers 'Pretty Sure' Patrick Beverley Will Play in Game 1 vs. Nuggets

LA Clippers coach Doc Rivers says Patrick Beverley will most likely make his return in Thursday's Game 1 vs. the Denver Nuggets, but he can't guarantee it.

Garrett Chorpenning

Lou Williams reveals details of emotional players-only meeting: 'It was an overwhelming time'

NBA players have more on their plate than ever before

Farbod Esnaashari

LA Clippers to Face Denver Nuggets in Second Round of Playoffs

The LA Clippers will face-off with the Denver Nuggets in the second round after they defeated the Utah Jazz in Game 7.

Garrett Chorpenning

Doc Rivers: LA Focusing on Self-Improvement Before Denver, Utah

LA Clippers coach Doc Rivers says the team is using this time to prioritize self-improvement rather than preparing to face either the Denver Nuggets or Utah Jazz.

Garrett Chorpenning

Kawhi Leonard: LA Clippers Will Celebrate Series Win Over Dallas Mavericks

LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard talks about the importance of celebrating after a big win, even if there is still more to achieve.

Garrett Chorpenning

Paul George says Landry Shamet 'found his confidence'

Landry Shamet found his groove back in the Clippers starting lineup

Farbod Esnaashari

Doc Rivers: 'Hopefully' Patrick Beverley Plays in Game 1

After missing most of the LA Clippers' series with the Dallas Mavericks, Doc Rivers is hoping Patrick Beverley will be back for Game 1 of the second round.

Garrett Chorpenning