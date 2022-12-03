Patrick Beverley Reveals New Details of DeAndre Ayton Beef

It is no secret that Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley has not liked the Phoenix Suns since his days with the LA Clippers.

After shoving DeAndre Ayton and serving his three-game suspension, Beverley shared his thoughts on the incident. During a recent episode of his podcast, Beverley continued to call the situation unfortunate, but said he would do it again if the same scenario presented itself.

"Ask people that’s played with me. Ask superstars that’s played with me. That’s the reason why guys want me on their team," Beverley said. "Very unfortunate situation. And if I could play it back again, I would do the exact same thing."

Beverley added some additional context to the situation, saying the negative energy started before tip-off.

"It kicked off [at tip-off]," Beverley said. "I shake everybody’s hand. I put my hand on Deandre Ayton’s hand and he don’t shake my hand. So, something was brewing there from the beginning."

While Beverley could have handled the situation a different way, he chose to defend his teammate who was getting stood over after being smacked in the face by Devin Booker. Austin Reaves thanked Beverley multiple times for having his back, and while the suspension and fine hurts the veteran guard, he knows he would do the same thing all over again.

"That situation shouldn’t have happened," Beverley said. "I’m not going to get beefing with refs and all that, because they have a hard ass job, but the referees could have controlled that. I know if it’s Steph Curry on the ground and I step over him like that, guys are coming from everywhere to separate us. For certain people, I feel like the security alert is higher... They just let it go, and I don’t know why."