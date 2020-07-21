AllClippers
Patrick Beverley says Kobe Bryant should be in the GOAT conversation

Farbod Esnaashari

For the modern era of basketball players, Kobe Bryant is their Michael Jordan. He's the reason why they started playing the game, and their guiding motivator of hard work. Patrick Beverley believes Bryant has been disrespected in the GOAT conversation, with those aspects not being considered.

Beverley was a guest on JJ Redick's podcast where he spoke about Kobe's legacy and impact on the game of basketball. Reddick asked Beverley if Kobe Bryant belonged in the GOAT conversation, and Beverley had a simple answer.

"Yes," Beverley said. "Game-changer. Game. Changer. When it comes to drive, determination, working on your craft, right? After Michael Jordan, who was it? But no one likes to say it for some reason."

Michael Jordan taught Kobe Bryant the meaning of hard work. Fast forward some decades later, and Kobe Bryant is the one who taught a current crop of players the meaning of hard work. He didn't have a build like LeBron James, or the hands of Michael Jordan; it was game created by sheer hard work and skill. Players learned how to outwork those who may be more athletically gifted. That's one of the reasons why Patrick Beverley believes Kobe Bryant should be considered a GOAT.

"Kobe taught people how to work hard, he taught you how to work hard. He gave you the blueprint of what you should do to be a successful basketball player, and work hard. And people, I don't know, tend to forget about it for some odd reason I don't know why."

Kobe Bryant embodies many aspects of basketball that go beyond stats. Similar to Patrick Beverley, Kobe's impact on the game, and his legacy, requires more than just a box score. A legacy that continues to impact NBA players today, Rest in Peace.

