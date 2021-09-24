September 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGamedaySI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Patrick Beverley Says Luka Doncic is Toughest Player to Guard in NBA

Patrick Beverley Says Luka Doncic is Toughest Player to Guard in NBA

Patrick Beverley had high praise for Luka Doncic.
Author:
Publish date:
Patrick Beverley had high praise for Luka Doncic.

Luka Doncic is a once-in-a-generation type of NBA player. He's an absolute matchup nightmare, and was a nightmare for Patrick Beverley to defend in the playoffs. That's why Beverley had to give him some props when asked.

“Easy, so far it’s been Luka," Patrick Beverley said when asked about who was the toughest player to guard in the NBA.

Patrick Beverley has seen his fair share of superstar NBA players - James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant. None have played him off the floor the way Luka Doncic did in the playoffs. When the two faced off in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, Beverley had to be removed from the lineup in the first round because of Luka Doncic. The Slovenian superstar matchup hounded Beverley on every possession and scored at will. Luka Doncic was 19/36 from the field when Patrick Beverley was on the floor, and 22/58 when Beverley was off. The two shared the floor for 46 minutes and Dallas was +25 in those minutes.

Make no mistake, Patrick Beverley is a premier NBA defender. He did a fantastic job bottling up both Donovan Mitchell and Devin Booker in the playoffs, but Luka Doncic was one beast he just couldn't contain. A 6′ 7″ point guard that's just too crafty for a 6′ 1″ guard. Nonetheless, Beverley remains committed to getting his payback.

Related Articles

Lawrence Frank Says "No One Knows" If Kawhi Leonard Will Return Next Season

Kawhi Leonard's Pre-Season Ranking Revealed

Steve Ballmer Thought About Changing Clippers Name

USATSI_15365826_168384702_lowres
News

Patrick Beverley Says Luka Doncic is Toughest Player to Guard in NBA

2 minutes ago
16295376
News

Clippers Executive Opens Up About Trading Patrick Beverley

45 minutes ago
Dec 27, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Serge Ibaka (right) is fouled by Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (11) in the first half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

Serge Ibaka Starting Training Camp with Non-Contact Drills

56 minutes ago
May 6, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) is introduced before the game against the Los Angeles Lakers in the first half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Lawrence Frank Says "No One Knows" If Kawhi Leonard Will Return Next Season

1 hour ago
Jan 22, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) keeps the ball away from Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort (5) during the fourth qiuarter at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
News

Kawhi Leonard's Pre-Season Ranking Revealed

18 hours ago
ballmer-clippers
News

Steve Ballmer Sends Message to Laker Fans

Sep 23, 2021
USATSI_16770414_168384702_lowres
News

Steve Ballmer Thought About Changing Clippers Name

Sep 23, 2021
USATSI_16301793_168384702_lowres
News

Rajon Rondo "Not Going to Play as Much" on Lakers

Sep 22, 2021