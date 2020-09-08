SI.com
AllClippers
HomeNewsGame Day
Search

Patrick Beverley: Jokic presents a lot of flailing

Farbod Esnaashari

Patrick Beverley didn't hold back when it came to describing what guarding Nikola Jokic is like. 

Jokic is a problem to cover defensively. In Game 3, he fouled out Ivica Zubac and put both Montrezl and JaMychal Green in early foul trouble. Patrick Beverley was asked about Zubac's coverage on Jokic, and Beverley gave a very candid answer about what guarding Jokic is like.

"Jokic presents the same type of, I don't know, I wouldn't say problems, but he presents the same thing Doncic presents, Luka presents, a lot of flailing," Beverley said. "You know, puts a lot of pressure on the referees to make the right call. I think Zu did a hell of a job. Six fouls did, what he needed to do. Got one big dunk at the end. Big free throws at the end. We got a win. I think that's the most important."

This isn't the first time a member of the Clippers has complained about Jokic. Last season, Marcin Gortat called him "the biggest flopper in NBA history." While Paul George didn't use the same verbiage as Beverley or Gortat, he agreed about Jokic throwing his body around.

"It's tough," George said. "It's just tough he gets those calls. He throws his body around. You know, it's tough. Same thing Pat said. He puts the pressure on the refs. Some of those I don't think are fouls but he gets it. You know, you just tell Zu, he's just got to continue to battle. He gets those calls, he gets him. Got to keep it going"

At the end of the Nikola Jokic is an incredibly tough cover, and that's what makes him great. He has an offensive finesse that very few big men have ever had, and that greatness will always give Zubac a tough time.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LA Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets Game 3 Preview and Prediction

How will the LA Clippers respond after dropping Game 2 to the Denver Nuggets?

Garrett Chorpenning

by

stevekosher

Paul George steps up as Clippers' leader in Game 3: 'We followed his lead'

Paul George became the leader the Clippers needed.

Farbod Esnaashari

Doc Rivers: Patrick Beverley's Minutes Restriction Won't be Lifted Soon

LA Clippers coach Doc Rivers says Patrick Beverley's minutes restriction won't be lifted anytime soon, though he could play a few more minutes in Game 3.

Garrett Chorpenning

LA Clippers' Patrick Beverley Picks Up $25,000 Fine for Game 2 Altercation

LA Clippers guard Patrick Beverley was fined $25,000 by the NBA for verbally abusing an official in Game 2.

Garrett Chorpenning

Doc Rivers on preparing for Game 3: 'We just need to play hard'

The Clippers need to match the physicality of the Nuggets.

Farbod Esnaashari

Ivica Zubac: 'I didn't start out the game right defensively'

Zubac admits he did a poor job of guarding Jokic

Farbod Esnaashari

Paul George: 'We'll be up for the fight and challenge in Game 3'

The Clippers weren't prepared for the Nuggets' physicality in Game 2.

Farbod Esnaashari

Montrezl Harrell Credits Teammates for Sixth Man Award: 'It's Because of Them'

LA Clippers reserve and 2019-2020 NBA Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell gave his teammates credit for helping him win the coveted award.

Garrett Chorpenning

LA Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets Game 2 Preview and Prediction

The LA Clippers looked dominant in Game 1 against the Denver Nuggets. Can they keep the momentum going?

Garrett Chorpenning

Montrezl Harrell wins NBA's Sixth Man of the Year

Montrezl Harrell is officially the Sixth Man of the Year.

Farbod Esnaashari

by

WLaws