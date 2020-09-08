Patrick Beverley: Jokic presents a lot of flailing

Patrick Beverley didn't hold back when it came to describing what guarding Nikola Jokic is like.

Jokic is a problem to cover defensively. In Game 3, he fouled out Ivica Zubac and put both Montrezl and JaMychal Green in early foul trouble. Patrick Beverley was asked about Zubac's coverage on Jokic, and Beverley gave a very candid answer about what guarding Jokic is like.

"Jokic presents the same type of, I don't know, I wouldn't say problems, but he presents the same thing Doncic presents, Luka presents, a lot of flailing," Beverley said. "You know, puts a lot of pressure on the referees to make the right call. I think Zu did a hell of a job. Six fouls did, what he needed to do. Got one big dunk at the end. Big free throws at the end. We got a win. I think that's the most important."

This isn't the first time a member of the Clippers has complained about Jokic. Last season, Marcin Gortat called him "the biggest flopper in NBA history." While Paul George didn't use the same verbiage as Beverley or Gortat, he agreed about Jokic throwing his body around.

"It's tough," George said. "It's just tough he gets those calls. He throws his body around. You know, it's tough. Same thing Pat said. He puts the pressure on the refs. Some of those I don't think are fouls but he gets it. You know, you just tell Zu, he's just got to continue to battle. He gets those calls, he gets him. Got to keep it going"

At the end of the Nikola Jokic is an incredibly tough cover, and that's what makes him great. He has an offensive finesse that very few big men have ever had, and that greatness will always give Zubac a tough time.