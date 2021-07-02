Paul George Breaks Silence on Playoff P Critics

Paul George may not have emerged from the playoffs as an NBA champion, but he regained the respect of his critics.

When Kawhi Leonard went down with an injury, it felt like everything was over for the LA Clippers. Instead, Paul George stepped up in a way he hasn't done in years and carried the team to a very impressive 4-4 record. That record including defeating the Utah Jazz, the team with the best record in the NBA, 2-0, and going down swinging against the Phoenix Suns 4-2.

The narrative of me not being postseason player or all that, I never understood it," Paul Geoge said. "But it’s not much, I'm the same person. I've dealt with stuff as we all do. Makes me no different than the next man. But it is what it is. I came up short again. I'm proud of what we did as a team. I wasn't out to move nothing to nobody but to show up as a leader for this team and to put us in a position to get to where we got to.

Again, came up short. My good wasn't enough. But there's room for improvement, which is what I try to continue to push and do better going into the summer. But it's good, though. I'll look back. I'll reflect. I'll see what I need to get better at and address it right away when it's time to start training again."

Paul George led all NBA players in playoff minutes played, and points scored. He also scored 20+ points in all 19 playoff games, something that no one else has done besides Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and Kevin Durant. His averages when Kawhi Leonard went down were: 29.6 points, 11 rebounds, and 5.6 assists. Paul George did absolutely everything he could to keep the Clippers alive without Kawhi Leonard, and his teammates have nothing but respect for it.

"When Kawhi went down, he had to take over, and he did," Nicolas Batum said. "I don't care what people said about that guy. He redeemed himself."