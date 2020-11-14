Paul George makes fun of himself in Engagement photo: 'She got a ring first'

Paul George gets more hate than just about anyone in the NBA. Fortunately for George, he has a sense of humor about it all.

In his latest Instagram post, George posted an engagement picture with his girlfriend Daniela Rajic. In the caption, he wrote "#Shegotaringfirst".

When George first proposed to her, the trolls online were relentless. The best way to handle that situation is by tackling it head first, so that's what George did. No one will be the butt of more jokes during the off-season during Paul George. It's an unfortunate situation, but it is what it is. For him to get through it all, he needs thick skin, and little things like this post show that. Fortunately, this is going to be a very quick off-season.

We're a little over a month away from the NBA season, and that's going to be George's time to redeem himself. It's not just George that needs to redeem himself though, it's the entire Clipper squad. It's safe to assume every Clipper besides Kawhi Leonard has seen all the memes of themselves, seen all the troll comments, and should have more than enough bulletin board material for this upcoming season.

The season is quickly approaching and we're still not entirely sure which Clippers will be on the roster for the 2020-21 season. With 39 days left to go, no team is really sure who will be available. The only that is for sure, is that the 2020-21 season is going to be a rollercoaster.