Paul George: 'We'll be up for the fight and challenge in Game 3'

The Denver Nuggets punched the Clippers in the mouth during Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

When the LA Clippers won with such an emphatic statement in Game 1, everyone expected the Denver Nuggets to adjust and respond - that's exactly what they did. From the opening tip, the Nuggets swarmed the Clippers in the paint, made life difficult for Kawhi Leonard, and were the more physical team. Leonard was 4/17 on the night, with 0 points in the second half; it was his worst playoff performance since April 30, 2015. Paul George says he wasn't expecting that level of adjustment.

"We weren't aware that they were going to do that tonight," George said. "But it comes as no surprise that they are going to make the adjustment. We just got to be better going into Game 3."

Despite the physicality, George isn't backing down. He's prepared to adjust, come more ready, and be stronger. The Clippers will have to learn how to penetrate the paint and move the ball better for Game 3. For an illustration of how bad the ball movement was, The team had 17 turnovers and 20 assists.

"You've just got to come ready," George said. "You know, that's on us. But we will be ready for Game 3. There's no pep talks for it. It's the playoffs. We have to be ready and we have to be a lot stronger, and we'll be up for the fight and challenge in Game 3."

The Clippers have 48 hours to make adjustments against the Denver Nuggets. The series is still early, but Game 3 will be a very important game for both teams. The playoffs are a battle of adjustments, and now it's the Clippers' turn.