Kawhi Leonard has a special way of viewing the game of basketball that very few NBA players have.

The 2020 LA Clippers may be a very talented team, but the only player on the squad who has won a championship is Kawhi Leonard. Other players have been to the dance, but none of them have made it out the winner. That's something Paul George doesn't take lightly. It's why when Kawhi talks, players listen.

"Kawhi is someone that's been there," George said. "He's a two-time champion. Just being around him, watching him, observing him."

Often times seen as a robotic or cerebral player, Kawhi has a meticulous way of perceiving the game of basketball. Every single thing he does is deliberate. He does not panic, and he always tries to look at the totality of a situation.

"Everything is methodical, everything is well thought out," George said. "He sees the big picture. He's not a guy that gets caught up in what's going in the moment."

It's a special approach that very few NBA players have, only the certain greats that have won it all. It's very easy to overreact to a singular game during the NBA season, especially during the modern era of social media. The entire Clipper team knows not to take it for granted, and continuously picks Kawhi's brain.

"Everyone is taking something from Kawhi, and his approach," George said. "He's got the approaches Kobe had. He's got the approaches the great ones have."

To be compared to a player on the level of Kobe Bryant, is one of the highest praises Kawhi Leonard can receive. He's on the path to becoming an All-Time great, and another championship would only solidify that case.