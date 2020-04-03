Paul George: "We Want to be the Team that's in the Best Shape and Ready to go"

With the season on hiatus, Paul George left a positive video message for all the Clipper fans clamoring for a return.

In a message left on Clippers' social media, Paul George stressed fans stay strong in this difficult period. George also mentioned that the Clippers have a priority to be the team that's in the best shape when the season returns. Here is the message in full:

"Clipper Nation, what's good? Just wanted to share some light, keep everybody positive, and their mood right. I know this is a hard time we're going through right now, but we will get through it.



As we've been preaching and saying around our team, amongst coach, we want to win the wait. When this thing gets back going, we want to be the team that's in the best shape and ready to go.



It's going to take a group effort. Everybody do their part. Stay inside. Stay safe. Use this time to be with family. I know it's tough for us, as much as we're on the road. I'm valuing these opportunities right now. It's a tough situation with the world being in the state it's in, but I'm using that as a positive. To be around my girl, my kids, and just being around my family.



Let's be smart. Let's stay together. We're gonna get through it. Stay strong."

It seems like the Clippers' mantra during the NBA hiatus is "win the wait." It's a phrase that Doc Rivers also used in a previous video. The Clippers want to be the team that wins the NBA postponement, the one that has the biggest advantage when it returns.

While we're not 100% sure how the Clippers have been staying ready during these times, it's clear that they have a plan.