AllClippers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
Another

Paul George: "We Want to be the Team that's in the Best Shape and Ready to go"

Farbod Esnaashari

With the season on hiatus, Paul George left a positive video message for all the Clipper fans clamoring for a return.

In a message left on Clippers' social media, Paul George stressed fans stay strong in this difficult period. George also mentioned that the Clippers have a priority to be the team that's in the best shape when the season returns. Here is the message in full:

"Clipper Nation, what's good? Just wanted to share some light, keep everybody positive, and their mood right. I know this is a hard time we're going through right now, but we will get through it. 

As we've been preaching and saying around our team, amongst coach, we want to win the wait. When this thing gets back going, we want to be the team that's in the best shape and ready to go.

It's going to take a group effort. Everybody do their part. Stay inside. Stay safe. Use this time to be with family. I know it's tough for us, as much as we're on the road. I'm valuing these opportunities right now. It's a tough situation with the world being in the state it's in, but I'm using that as a positive. To be around my girl, my kids, and just  being around my family. 

Let's be smart. Let's stay together. We're gonna get through it. Stay strong."

It seems like the Clippers' mantra during the NBA hiatus is "win the wait." It's a phrase that Doc Rivers also used in a previous video. The Clippers want to be the team that wins the NBA postponement, the one that has the biggest advantage when it returns.

While we're not 100% sure how the Clippers have been staying ready during these times, it's clear that they have a plan.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Doc Rivers "was not having" Lou Williams Following 2017 Trade to L.A. Clippers

When the L.A. Clippers traded for Lou Williams in 2017, Doc Rivers wasn't too fond of the player his team had returned.

Garrett Chorpenning

Clippers using Zoom app to Maintain Group Workouts

In order to keep group workouts consistent, the Clippers have been using the Zoom conference app

Farbod Esnaashari

Montrezl Harrell and Patrick Beverley will Participate in 2K Tournament

L.A. Clippers players Montrezl Harrell and Patrick Beverley will participate in the players-only 2K Tournament, which will begin this Friday on ESPN.

Garrett Chorpenning

by

Farbod Esnaashari

Player Review: Paul George's up-and-down Year

Paul George has had a great season, but he hasn't been a top 3 MVP candidate.

Farbod Esnaashari

NBA Launching Players-Only 2K Tournament; Will Debut Friday

The NBA is planning to launch a players-only 2K Tournament that will debut this Friday on ESPN. Which L.A. Clippers player do you want to see in control?

Garrett Chorpenning

by

Farbod Esnaashari

Doc Rivers says L.A. Clippers are Trying to "Win the Wait"

L.A. Clippers coach Doc Rivers says his team has adopted the phrase "win the wait" amid the NBA suspension.

Garrett Chorpenning

by

Farbod Esnaashari

How Actor Paul Scheer Became a Clipper fan: "The Clippers' Underdog Mentality is Something Everyone can Relate to"

The star of "The League", and "Black Monday" explains how the Clippers won over a comedian from New York.

Farbod Esnaashari

Steve Ballmer: L.A. Clippers will Suffer Eight-Digit Losses from NBA Hiatus

L.A. Clippers Chairman Steve Ballmer believes the franchise's losses will be "eight digits" from the NBA hiatus.

Garrett Chorpenning

by

Farbod Esnaashari

L.A. Clippers Chairman Steve Ballmer Pledges $25 Million amid Coronavirus Crisis

L.A. Clippers Chairman Steve Ballmer and his wife, Connie, are donating $25 million to help fight the spread of the coronavirus.

Garrett Chorpenning

Stephen A. Smith: Kawhi Leonard, not LeBron James, is Most Like Michael Jordan

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith believes that Kawhi Leonard is the most Michael Jordan-esque player in the NBA.

Garrett Chorpenning