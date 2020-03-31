AllClippers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
Another

Player Review: Paul George's up-and-down Year

Farbod Esnaashari

When Paul George joined the LA Clippers, the NBA world was shocked. It was one thing for the Clippers to add Kawhi Leonard, it was a whole different feeling when they added both Kawhi and George. Not only did LA add the reigning Finals MVP, but they added a top 3 MVP candidate.

Unfortunately for George, he's had a bit of a rough season, marred by injuries. Before the season was postponed, George was finally getting his footing back. He was playing great defense, and averaging 19.8 PPG on 49/40/80 shooting in the month of March. However, his whole season was an up-and-down ride.

Beginnings

Paul George joined the LA Clippers in July 2019, the same exact day as Kawhi Leonard; it was one Woj-Bomb after another. He was coming off of a career year with the Oklahoma City Thunder, where he finished a top 3 MVP candidate. George was having his best year in nearly every single category: points (28.0), steals (2.2), rebounds (8.2), and assists (4.1).

The craziest part about Paul George coming to the Clippers was that no one knew he was available. Throughout all of the nonstop off-season trade rumblings, George's name wasn't mentioned once. Just a year prior, he signed a four-year, $137 million contract with the Thunder, and threw a big celebration. Everyone expected George to be with Oklahoma City for the long haul, but the team consistently lost in the first round. One domino effect lead to another, and the entire team blew up.

George and Kawhi had conversations throughout the off-season, and Kawhi hand picked Paul George to be his partner on the Clippers. When Kawhi Leonard wants someone to be his running mate, Kawhi Leonard gets that running mate. The Clippers ended up trading a monster haul for George: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Danilo Gallinari, five first-round draft picks, and the rights to swap two other first round picks.

Performance

George's debut with the Clippers was a bit delayed. He underwent shoulder surgery during the off-season and missed first eleven games of the season. Due to the injury, he never really got practice time with the team. George's debut with the Clippers was on November 14, 2019, against the New Orleans Pelicans.

From the gate, Paul George went on an offensive tear. In his first two games, he was averaging 35 points on 58/56/100, in 22 minutes. Defensively, George wasn't quite there yet, but offensively he was putting up historic numbers. Unfortunately, due to multiple hamstring injuries, George's number haven't been consistent all season. So much so, that George was willing to admit himself that he wasn't an All-Star this year.

While George is averaging 21 PPG, 5.7 RPG, and 3.9 APG on the season, his offensive input has been all over the place. George has had 23 games of 20+ points, 19 games where he scored under 20 points, and four games of scoring under 10 points. 

The biggest concern for George's 2020 season with the LA Clippers is the amount of injuries he's dealt with. Paul has missed 22 games throughout the year from his previous shoulder injury, a hamstring injury, and a re-aggravated hamstring injury.

Grade: B

Outlook

Paul George's 2019-2020 season before the All-Star break was inconsistent. Injuries prevented him from being able to practice, and fully acclimate himself into the plays. He wasn't having a bad year by any stretch of the imagination, he just wasn't playing like a top 3 MVP candidate.

Before the season was postponed, George looked like he was finally returning to a consistent form. While there's no telling how the postponement is going to affect his play, the rest should truly do him some good. If the season does return, George should be ready for the playoffs.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Montrezl Harrell and Patrick Beverley will Participate in 2K Tournament

L.A. Clippers players Montrezl Harrell and Patrick Beverley will participate in the players-only 2K Tournament, which will begin this Friday on ESPN.

Garrett Chorpenning

by

Farbod Esnaashari

NBA Launching Players-Only 2K Tournament; Will Debut Friday

The NBA is planning to launch a players-only 2K Tournament that will debut this Friday on ESPN. Which L.A. Clippers player do you want to see in control?

Garrett Chorpenning

by

Farbod Esnaashari

Doc Rivers says L.A. Clippers are Trying to "Win the Wait"

L.A. Clippers coach Doc Rivers says his team has adopted the phrase "win the wait" amid the NBA suspension.

Garrett Chorpenning

by

Farbod Esnaashari

How Actor Paul Scheer Became a Clipper fan: "The Clippers' Underdog Mentality is Something Everyone can Relate to"

The star of "The League", and "Black Monday" explains how the Clippers won over a comedian from New York.

Farbod Esnaashari

Steve Ballmer: L.A. Clippers will Suffer Eight-Digit Losses from NBA Hiatus

L.A. Clippers Chairman Steve Ballmer believes the franchise's losses will be "eight digits" from the NBA hiatus.

Garrett Chorpenning

by

Farbod Esnaashari

L.A. Clippers Chairman Steve Ballmer Pledges $25 Million amid Coronavirus Crisis

L.A. Clippers Chairman Steve Ballmer and his wife, Connie, are donating $25 million to help fight the spread of the coronavirus.

Garrett Chorpenning

Stephen A. Smith: Kawhi Leonard, not LeBron James, is Most Like Michael Jordan

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith believes that Kawhi Leonard is the most Michael Jordan-esque player in the NBA.

Garrett Chorpenning

Throwback Thursday Game Series: Clippers vs Thunder Game 4

Down 22 points, this game was a Mother's Day miracle.

Farbod Esnaashari

LA Mayor Garcetti says Sports Venues are in Consideration to House COVID-19 Patients

Sporting venues, theaters, and sound stages are all in consideration.

Farbod Esnaashari

Player Review: Ivica Zubac Goes Above and Beyond

In his first full season with the L.A. Clippers, Ivica Zubac played his role to perfection.

Garrett Chorpenning