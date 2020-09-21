SI.com
Ralph Lawler: 'I never thought this was a real championship team this year'

Farbod Esnaashari

Ralph Lawler has seen more Clipper basketball than anyone else on the planet. Lawler spent 41 years as the voice of the Clippers, where he's seen every single imaginable high-and-low. With that being said, he didn't believe in the 2020 LA Clippers the same way that the rest of the NBA world did.

Lawler was a guest on the "Locked on Clippers" podcast he talked about the current LA Clippers, Kawhi's postseason grade, and more.

In fact, according to Clipperholics, Lawler didn't even believe the current Clipper team was the greatest of all-time; he believed that honor belongs to the 2013-14 Clippers.

"I didn’t even necessarily think of all the Clipper teams, the one that had the best to win a championship over the years," Lawler said.

Looking retrospectively, the 2020 Clippers very much seem like the greatest Clipper team of all-time on paper. Kawhi Leonard is clearly the best player to join the franchise. The biggest issue with the 2020 Clippers was their inability to close out games. It was a frustration that haunted them all regular season, which made its way into the playoffs. 

Regardless, the team clearly had more than enough talent to win a championship. There's a reason why nearly every analyst and former player picked the Clippers to win the NBA championship. That's why it was such a shock to the NBA world when they collapsed. 

