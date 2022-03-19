Reggie Jackson Squashes Beef With Russell Westbrook

Reggie Jackson and Russell Westbrook used to have some serious beef with each other, but it looks like all of that has been squashed now.

Jackson and Westbrook had some hostility toward each other during both their time in Oklahoma City, and when Jackson was a member of the Detroit Pistons. It got to a point where at one moment, Westbrook refused to acknowledge Jackson's existence after a game. Here is a video for a fantastic summary of their relationship.

Westbrook has also been targeted heavily by fans all season over his poor performance, but he's also been harassed in a way that's crossed the line. He's seen it all, from boos, to nicknames, and even death threats. It would have been an easy season for Jackson to target Westbrook, similar to what Patrick Beverley did, but instead, he showed nothing but love.

Jackson spoke with The Athletic's Sam Amick about his current relationship with Westbrook.

"We play pick up and all (during the offseason)," Jackson said. "There’s no problem (laughs) — at all. I always wish him well, always tell him to tell his family what’s up for me. He was definitely — even though we were around the same age — he was definitely my vet, showing me the ropes, taking me around, making me comfortable. I think a lot of my aggression and my fire, and the way I play is because we’re all a product of our environment. So I also felt like I was raised under him as well. I’m always appreciative of Russ and thankful for all he’s done for me during my career. He raised me and showed me the ropes, especially preparing me for… what it was going to be like being a starter in the league and taking your lumps, the ups and downs and staying confident in yourself and even keel. I think a lot of that was from watching him and just getting to pick his brain and talk to him. But when we get out there and it’s time to compete, there’s no friends (laughs)."

At the end of the day, life is too short for petty squabbles. While it's always fun to see sports dramas, it's better to see people rekindle relationships.