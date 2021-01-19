NewsGameday
Report: Clippers 8th most valuable franchise in NBA

Here are the most valuable teams in the NBA.
Sportico has ranked the valuations of all 30 teams in the NBA, and the Clippers are ranked 8th.

Here's a list of the top 10 valuable franchises in the NBA:
1) New York Knicks - $5.42 billion
2) Golden State Warriors - $5.21 billion
3) Los Angeles Lakers - $5.14 billion
4) Brooklyn Nets - $3.40 billion
5) Boston Celtics - $3.18 billion
6) Chicago Bulls - $3.14 billion
7) Houston Rockets - $2.77 billion
8) LA Clippers - $2.63 billion
9) Dallas Mavericks - $2.58 billion
10) Toronto Raptors - $2.55 billion

What's most surprising on this list is that the Warriors are ranked ahead of the Lakers. The least valuable team is the New Orleans Pelicans, valued at $1.35 billion. 

Steve Ballmer purchased the LA Clippers for $2 billion. According to this report, that would suggest that the Clippers have gone up $0.63 billion in valuation since Ballmer purchased the team. Other than winning an NBA Championship, it's fair to assume that Steve Ballmer would love to make the Clippers a more premiere franchise. That will come not only with championships but a new arena in 2024.

The valuations of teams has increased so dramatically in the last 30 years, it's hard to believe. To put it into perspective, Donald Sterling purchased the Clippers in 1981 for $12.5 million. Jerry Buss paid $67.5 million for the Los Angeles Lakers, LA Kings, and The Forum (in a packaged deal).

Do you agree with the evaluations on this list? Are there any teams you believe should be ranked lower, or higher?

