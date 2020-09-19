SI.com
Rumor: Philadelphia 76ers Interested in Reuniting with Lou Williams

Garrett Chorpenning

After another early exit from the NBA Playoffs, LA Clippers fans should expect the franchise to make several moves this offseason in an attempt to improve the roster ahead of what could be Kawhi Leonard and Paul George's final season with the team. Few players will be off the table in trade discussions.

According to Legion Hoops' Ross, star reserve Lou Williams is someone that could be moved, and the Philadelphia 76ers are one potential suitor.

This certainly shouldn't be taken as fact — while the source here has a good following on Twitter and a solid track record with past reports, there's always a chance that this is speculation.

That said, a Williams trade — particularly to Philly — makes a lot of sense. One obvious weakness of this year's Sixers team was scoring, especially from the second unit. Overall, Philly's bench scored 32.0 points per game, which ranks 26th overall.

Given Williams' ability to score at will and handle the ball, he would be a perfect fit for the team.

It's also worth noting that Williams previously spent some time with the franchise. He was drafted by Philadelphia in 2005 and spent the first seven years of his career there, posting averages of 11.3 points, 2.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in about 22 minutes per game. 

The Sixers are also reportedly interested in adding Clippers assistant Tyronn Lue in hopes of filling their head coaching position, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Lue signed on as an assistant with LA at the beginning of the season, but previously coached the Cleveland Cavaliers to their first NBA title in 2016. 

