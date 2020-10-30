SI.com
Sam Cassell leaving Clippers to join Doc Rivers in Philly

Farbod Esnaashari

When Tyronn Lue took over as head coach of the LA Clippers, many were wondering what would happen to assistant coach Sam Cassell? It looks like Cassell is leaving LA, and joining Doc Rivers in Philadelphia.

According to a report from Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Cassell was always planning on joining Doc Rivers in Philadelphia unless he received a head coaching position. Joining Cassell will be Dan Burke from the Indiana Pacers, and Eric Hughes from the Sixers.

Cassell was currently an assistant coach for the LA Clippers, and a potential candidate to be a head coach for the team. At one point in the season, he was given head coach duties in a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder - which resulted in a win. He's known for developing relationships with the younger guards of the team, like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. 

Cassell has grown into a fan favorite of Clipper fans, especially with his previous history as a member of the team. Fortunately for the Clippers, they have a more than competent coaching squad now. LA has a roster that includes: Tyronn Lue, Larry Drew, Chauncey Billups, Dan Craig, and Kenny Atkinson

Sam Cassell has spent 11 seasons in the NBA as an assistant coach, and six of those seasons were with the LA Clippers. If there was ever an assistant coach who deserved a shot at being a head coach, it would be Sam Cassell. Hopefully like Stephen Silas, that day will come for Cassell in the near future.

