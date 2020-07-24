AllClippers
Sources: Lou Williams has left the NBA Orlando bubble

Farbod Esnaashari

Sources have confirmed to Sports Illustrated that Lou Williams has left the NBA Orlando bubble. 

Andrew Greif from the LA Times has also confirmed that Williams was not in practice. The LA Clippers are now down a handful of players in the NBA bubble. They're missing: Ivica Zubac, Montrezl Harrell, Patrick Beverley, Landry Shamet, and Lou Williams. Lou Williams is the latest member of the team leaving for personal reasons. In terms of the other players:

  • Ivica Zubac - Unknown
  • Montrezl Harrell - Family emergency
  • Patrick Beverley - Emergency
  • Landry Shamet - COVID-19

This situation presents a bit of concern for the LA Clippers. They're missing a lot of very key and important players. While there is a good chance many of them return for opening night against the Lakers on July 30th, they're missing invaluable practice time. The Clippers already never had a chance for a fully healthy training camp, and this was their opportunity to have one. Instead, they're even worse off than they were during the opening camp.

Doc Rivers confirmed off-hand that Lou Williams was also no longer in the bubble. At the end of the team's media availability, Doc Rivers confirmed off-camera that Lou Williams, Montrezl Harrell, and Patrick Beverley were not in the bubble.

Over the past week, some of the problems of the bubble have clearly been exposed. Players have lives, they have children being born, and will have to leave the bubble numerous times. Marcus Morris Sr already mentioned that his second son will be born in September, so he'll be leaving during that time. Hopefully, this isn't the early signs of a bubble collapse in the near future.

