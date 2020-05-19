AllClippers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
Another

JJ Redick says Sterling didn't want him on Clippers because he was "too much money for a white guy"

Farbod Esnaashari

Donald Sterling was the worst owner in the history of professional sports. There's no debating that. He was a racist, he was cheap, and he was dedicated to making the Clippers an awful team to play for. 

Some of the specifics of Donald Sterling's awful ownership were detailed firsthand by Doc Rivers and JJ Redick in Quibi's new documentary, "Blackballed".

During Doc Rivers' first weeks as the Clippers head coach, Sterling tried to veto Doc's trade for JJ Redick.

"When I first got to the Clippers, there were a couple of events with Sterling that didn’t go very well," Rivers said. "The first one was the JJ Redick trade. That’s when I knew that I was in trouble."

While there are a plethora of good reasons why an owner would veto a trade, Sterling didn't have a good one. It was probably the worst reason in the history of reasons, to call off a trade.

Redick ultimately ended up with a 4 year, $27 million deal on the Clippers. It's been widely known that Donald Sterling had a plantation owner's mentality. Elgin Baylor once stated that Sterling referred to Corey Maggette, Sam Cassell, and Elton Brand as "beautiful black bodies." 

It seems as though, Sterling's racism appeared in a variety of different avenues. He didn't want to pay for a white player, and only wanted ones he could perhaps show off. It speaks volumes to his character, and almost made Doc Rivers quit being the Clippers head coach during his first week.

"He didn’t like white players," Rivers said. "And that was my first exposure to the race thing."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Doc Rivers on Infamous Donald Sterling Tape: "I didn't even know what to feel"

LA Clippers Head Coach Doc Rivers was stunned when he first heard Donald Sterling's racist remarks.

Garrett Chorpenning

LA Clippers Will Reopen Practice Facility Monday for Voluntary Workouts

The LA Clippers are easing back into basketball activities and will reopen their practice facility Monday for voluntary workouts.

Garrett Chorpenning

LA Clippers, Unlike Lakers, Have Yet to Open Practice Facility

The LA Clippers will continue to stay cautious amid the coronavirus pandemic and keep the practice facility closed.

Garrett Chorpenning

Lob City Remembers Sponsorless Game 5 against Warriors: "It felt like the F**king Superbowl"

Lob City reunited to look back at one of the most memorable games in NBA history.

Farbod Esnaashari

The LA Clippers Almost Went for a Completely Different Look in the 1990s

The LA Clippers have always used red, white and blue to represent the franchise, but that almost changed in the early 1990s.

Garrett Chorpenning

Doc Rivers on Coaching his son Austin: "It was Different, it was Strange"

Doc and Austin Rivers discuss the positives and negatives of their father-son coaching relationship.

Farbod Esnaashari

Doc Rivers shares his All-Time Starting Five: Magic, Jordan, LeBron, Duncan, Kareem

Doc Rivers chose size as a priority with his All-Time starting five.

Farbod Esnaashari

Jamal Crawford on Doc Rivers: "He Never Used What I Didn't do Against me"

Former LA Clippers guard Jamal Crawford praised Doc Rivers on a recent episode of The Platform Basketball Podcast.

Garrett Chorpenning

Celtics' Tatum: Kawhi Leonard is "Really that Deal" on the Floor

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum discussed his feelings for Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers on the latest episode of All The Smoke.

Garrett Chorpenning

Doc Rivers on the Lakers: "They're in Our Way"

Doc Rivers knows the Clippers' path to the NBA championship goes through the Lakers.

Farbod Esnaashari