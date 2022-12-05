Terance Mann Opens Up About Projects With Lee Altman

The modern NBA player is always looking for ways to branch out of just being an athlete. When they're looking for how to branch out, many turn to Lee Altman of the Uninterrupted. AllClippers spoke to both Terance Mann and Lee Altman about their relationship with each other, how it started, and what the two have accomplished together.

1) What are your goals outside of being an athlete?

Terance: "Players in the current NBA can be known for more than what happens on the court. Obviously, taking care of business in games and practices is the first priority – it’s my job I go to every day, but you see more and more players trying to extend themselves into entrepreneurship, philanthropy, and other areas. Through doing this, it actually shows fans that players are multi-faceted humans just like them.

Personally, I’ve always made giving back to my community a priority, I host a camp every summer for kids in my hometown of Lowell, and I’m very interested in the world of fashion. This past season, I also got involved in Web3 and NFT’s and found that it was a unique way to connect with fans through the developing Metaverse."

2) What are you most excited about this season?

Terance: "I think every season, the hope and goal is to win a championship and this season is no different. Especially with some of the new guys we’ve added to the team and some other guys getting healthy and back on the court.

Outside of basketball, I’m excited to find new ways to connect with fans and set my own narrative so fans can get to know who I am. That was a primary reason why I connected with Lee. A majority of the guys in the League have worked with Lee and know about his skills and expertise at this point. I know a lot of players come to him even if it’s just for advice or insight. He’s just a great resource to be able to reference on the sports business side."

Lee Altman and Terance Mann.

3) What have Kawhi and Paul George taught you?

Terance: "Paul and Kawhi have been great mentors for me just from the way they carry themselves. The way they handle business on the court is obvious but their work off the court is part of their legacy too. Because they’re both from California, I’ve been able to see firsthand how they stay connected to their communities. I think there are these general narratives about athletes making it and trying to get as far away as possible from their roots but for most guys this isn’t actually the case. It’s easy to see Kawhi and PG are proud of where they’re from and I have that same mentality about my home city of Boston, and try my best to stay connected even though it’s 3,000 miles away."

Romello Crowell, Terance Mann, and Lee Altman.

1) How did you meet Terance?

Lee: "Terance and I are both from Boston, but we didn’t meet until we were living in Los Angeles. I was in LaDanian Tomlinson’s suite at the Chargers stadium watching a game against the Patriots. As a former Patriots employee, I thought I was their only supporter in the suite with LT, Antonio Gates, Shawn Merriman and other retired Chargers stars. Celebrating after a Mac Jones touchdown, I was stunned to hear another cheer coming from the back of the suite. I turned my head and was surprised to see Terance Mann from the LA Clippers celebrating too. I connected with him and his manager Romello Crowell at halftime and our trio brought good luck to a Patriots win.



Following this encounter, I’d speak to Terance about sports business courtside before Clippers games and he expressed his interest in connecting with fans and telling his own narrative."

Photo Credit: Cassy Athena

2) What projects have you worked on together?

Lee: "Since those early conversations, I’ve worked directly with Terance on several projects from both a journalistic and marketing perspective. One highlight during NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. I hosted an Uninterrupted Players Only Party at Top Golf. Terance pulled up along with some of his teammates and friends, such as Scottie Barnes and we created an athlete and celebrity networking experience.

On the marketing side, I am part of the core team that recently secured Terance a brand-sponsored content deal with PetSmart. Terance is a dedicated pet owner and the partnership was an authentic look at an area that is meaningful to him off the court. Celebrated actor Da’Vinchi (known for his starring role on BMF) and his pet joined Terance for the video."



Being an NBA player is an entirely different game now than it used. In the 90s, there was only really one multi-dimensional athlete, and that was Michael Jordan. While no players have the same brand value as a Michael Jordan, they're all looking for ways to become their own brands - something much more common in the modern NBA. In that search of becoming a brand, that's where the partnership between player and manager becomes more important than ever before.