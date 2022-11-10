Ty Lue Believes the Lakers Can Turn Season Around

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently 2-9, and have played some of the worst basketball in the NBA to start the new season. Despite this, LA Clippers head coach Ty Lue believes they can turn their season around.

"They're gonna be fine, they're gonna be okay," Lue said. "They have a new system. [Darvin Ham] is a sharp coach."

When asked about the challenges of being a new coach, especially for a LeBron James team, Lue said it takes time. That said, he knows the competitive nature of LeBron James. When asked how James is likely handling this losing scenario, Lue detailed the winning mentality that James has, and why he believes that can help this Lakers group get back on track.

"In Cleveland, we just knew that we had to figure things out," Lue said. "My saying was, 'We got LeBron James, we always got a chance to win.' It's a tough situation right now, because [the Lakers] are just trying to figure things out, figure out rotations, figure out injury situations, so they're gonna be fine. I have no doubt about that."

Lue added, "Like everybody, [LeBron] doesn't want to lose, he wants to win. When you're a competitor, it's hard. You take it home. Like I do with every loss we have, I take it home, and it's tough to get over until you get the next win. That's just how it is, that's the nature of the business. People talk about having a release, there's no release when you lose. The release is winning the next game. He wants to win... Being able to win at a high level is something he always wants to do, and it's something he's always done. So I don't think that's gonna change."

Lue said with the talent these Lakers have in LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook, they will be fine. Led by a new head coach in Darvin Ham, Lue believes this Lakers group just needs time to figure things out.