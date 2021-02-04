NewsGamedaySI.COM
Ty Lue on Dudley's Criticism of Paul George: “Who cares what people say?"

The LA Clippers head coach had some words of advice for his star.
Author:
Publish date:

© Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Clippers Head Coach Tyronn Lue had some words of encouragement for Paul George, who recently received criticism from Laker Jared Dudley. During his pregame press conference for their matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Lue offered the following advice to George.

The advice came in response to an excerpt from Dudley’s new book “Inside the NBA Bubble”, in which he gives his opinion on George (and attempts to speak for the entirety of the Lakers roster):

The Clippers-Lakers rivalry has been a muddy one, despite the two teams never meeting in a playoff series. It has yet to be confirmed if this is a sementent shared by the rest of the Lakers, but Dudley was not shy about conveying the team’s supposed discontent with George. LeBron James has given respect to George in the past, going back to their playoff rivalry when George played for Indiana and James played for Miami. Perhaps his opinions have changed since then.

This is not the first time Tyronn Lue has defended George from criticism, and it likely won’t be the last. It seems that until the Clippers prove themselves in the postseason and resolve their issues from last year, naysayers will continue to come out of the woodwork.

George has yet to comment on the criticism. 

