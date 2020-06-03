AllClippers
The Clippers' Potential Schedule when the NBA Season Returns

Farbod Esnaashari

The NBA is back, almost. While the official details aren't exactly known, ideas have been thrown around. 

There are reportedly going to be 8 regular season games, and 22 teams in the mix. Those 22 teams include all of the current playoff teams, and six non-playoff teams. Those non-playoff teams are the: Portland Trail Blazers, New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs, Phoenix Suns and Washington Wizards.

In terms of the 8 regular season games, according to Yahoo Sports, "The plan is for teams to continue their schedule as planned, with the next 8 games. If a team is scheduled to play Hawks/Bulls/Pistons, it moves onto the next game on the schedule."

What does that mean for the Clippers schedule? This is how it would look:

Clippers vs Nets
Clippers vs Pelicans
Clippers vs Mavs
Clippers vs Nuggets
Clippers vs Suns
Clippers vs Nets
Clippers vs Pacers
Clippers vs Kings

The LA Clippers are currently 1.5 games ahead of the Denver Nuggets for the second seed. While the Clippers have a relatively easy schedule, there is still a legitimate chance that they could drop that second seed to the Nuggets. That's what makes their game against each other so absolutely crucial.

How the Clippers will perform is a wildcard at this point. Yes, they should beat the teams they're better than. However, we've never seen anything like this in NBA history. We don't know how any of these teams are going to perform after this much time off. It's almost as if the season has started all over again.

In the words of Ralph Lawler, "fasten your seatbelts." 

