Who Should the LA Clippers Draft?

The LA Clippers have been working out numerous draft prospects, but who should they take?

The list of prospects the LA Clippers have worked out has grown to at least 12 in the last few weeks. While that number is likely larger, these 12 are just those who have been confirmed via their social media or other sources.

The 12 prospects who have confirmed their workouts for the LA Clippers are Nah'Shon Hyland, Kyree Walker, Matthew Hurt, Tre Mann, Trey Murphy III, Miles McBride, LJ Figueroa, Sharife Cooper, Jaquori McLaughlin, Quentin Grimes, Josh Christopher, and Mark Vital.

Of the 12 players we know have worked out for the Clippers, just two are currently ranked top-20 on ESPN's list of draft prospects. The two who are currently ranked 17th and 18th respectively, are Auburn's Sharife Cooper and Virginia's Trey Murphy III.

It is important to note that the Clippers will be choosing 25th in this upcoming draft, so the list of players they have worked out consists only of those who could potentially be available that late.

If somehow Cooper or Murphy III were to become available when the Clippers are on the clock, the team would likely not hesitate to take either one; however, both are expected to be off the board by the time it is the Clippers' turn to pick.

One of the top ranked players who is projected to go in the 20's, is 6'5" Florida guard Tre Mann. Despite the last name and college location, Tre has no relation to current Clipper Terance Mann; however, that duo could potentially be lethal. Tre Mann averaged 16 PPG, 5.6 RPG, and 3.5 APG on 46% from the field and 40% from deep in his final season with the Gators. His passing ability is amongst the best in the draft, and he would be a steal if the Clippers could get him at 25.

Another player who is even more likely to be available for the Clippers at pick 25 is Virginia Commonwealth's Nah'Shon "Bones" Hyland. Hyland is a 6'3" guard, and in 24 games last season, averaged 19.5 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 2.1 APG, and 1.9 SPG, while shooting 44% from the field and 37% from deep. Hyland's 2021 campaign earned him the Atlantic 10 Conference Player of the Year Award. ESPN currently ranks Hyland as the 7th best Point Guard in the draft, which could be significant for the Clippers if Reggie Jackson chooses to leave.

The Point Guard ranked right behind Hyland by ESPN, is West Virginia's Miles McBride. At 6'2", McBride is a tough defender who also has upside as a scorer. In 29 games last season, McBride averaged 15.9 PPG on 41% from deep. If the Clippers decide to go the Point Guard route, McBride could be an great option.

For a deeper dive into all of the prospects listed in the article, check out this video.