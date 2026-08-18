Kawhi Leonard Investigation Takes Another Turn After NBA's Official Statement

On Monday, ESPN published a report revealing that the NBA hasn't found any evidence of the LA Clippers owner Steve Ballmer funneling money to Kawhi Leonard through sponsorship deals. Since this was the crux of the allegations against the Clippers, many thought that LA had avoided the worst in the investigation.

Following the release of ESPN's report, however, the NBA posted an official response on its social media account. NBA Chief Communications Officer Mike Bass said, "ESPN's article regarding the LA Clippers investigation -for which the NBA declined to cooperate - contains numerous and significant inaccuracies. The results in this matter will be made clear once the investigation is concluded."

What Does NBA's Response to ESPN's Kawhi Leonard Report Mean?

First of all, it's important to note that the NBA didn't say that the article's main claim was untrue. They didn't deny that the league found no evidence of directly funneling money to Leonard. They just said that there were "inaccuracies" in the reporting, which could mean a lot of different things.

The report claims that the league is examining whether the Clippers are guilty of "failure to supervise employees." It's also focused on whether the team's introduction of Leonard to sponsors like Aspiration or Daktronics constitutes a violation of league rules.

According to ESPN's reporting, the Clippers said that introducing Leonard, or other players, to team sponsors is common practice and doesn't violate the rules. They added that they weren't involved in the negotiations between Leonard and these companies.

The NBA, on the other hand, refused to cooperate with ESPN for this article. This is understandable, as they are currently negotiating with the Clippers for a resolution to the investigation.

This report should be viewed from that perspective. The league and the Clippers are currently involved in "spirited" talks about how to resolve this matter. This means that there is a public relations aspect to this matter.

The Clippers obviously benefit if the public finds out about the fact that there is no evidence of funneling money directly from Ballmer. This would help them win the PR battle. In contrast, the NBA doesn't want public opinion to already determine that the Clippers and Ballmer are innocent. This would make it challenging for the NBA to potentially penalize the Clippers.

Understandably, the Clippers want to give the impression that they have been cleared of all wrongdoing. The league presumably feels like it can't let the Clippers go entirely scot-free because of the wider implications this may have.

That is why the sides are going through these negotiations before the penalties, or lack thereof, are made public. There may be more leaks, reports, and statements in the meantime to try to win the PR war. Until we see the official statement of the conclusion of the investigation, it's difficult to say which direction things are headed. But it's still safe to say that the Clippers likely avoided the worst-case scenario.