Clippers vs. Cavs Injury Report: Will James Harden & Darius Garland Play?

The Los Angeles Clippers traded James Harden to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Darius Garland on Tuesday. As fate would have it, the two teams face off against each other 24 hours after the trade that shook the NBA world. But will either player suit up against their former team so soon after the move?

Garland has already been ruled out for Wednesday's clash. The 26-year-old point guard has missed the last nine games with a toe injury. His initial return timetable was announced as "at least a week" on January 18. Over two weeks later, Garland remains sidelined. The earliest he can make his Clippers debut will be against the Sacramento Kings on Friday.

Darius Garland Out, James Harden Doubtful for Wednesday's Clippers-Cavs Clash

In addition to Garland, the Clippers will continue to be without Chris Paul and Bradley Beal. Derrick Jones Jr., who has been sidelined with a knee sprain since January 3rd, is off the injury report after missing the last 15 games.

Harden's status is more of a question mark. He has missed the last two games for personal reasons. Now we know that this was due to the trade talks. There hasn't been an official announcement about Harden's availability for Wednesday, but he should be considered doubtful. It's highly unlikely that Harden would join his new team and be ready to suit up against his former team in an emotional atmosphere 24 hours after getting traded.

The Cavaliers will also be without their All-Star big man Evan Mobley. The defensive star has been out with a calf strain and will miss his fourth straight game. Sharpshooter Max Strus is the other notable absence in Cleveland, as he has yet to make his season debut.

Despite significant absences in recent weeks, the Cavs are riding high coming into LA. They are 8-2 in their last ten games and have climbed all the way up to fifth place in the Eastern Conference.

Obviously, the list of absences can grow between now and the 10.30 pm EST tip-off. With only 24 hours left before the trade deadline, there can be more moves that sideline more players. The Cavs are reportedly engaged in more trade talks, mostly to shed salary to get under the second apron. The Clippers are similarly active as they look to find new homes for Chris Paul, and potentially Bogdan Bogdanovic and Kobe Brown. Incoming players in these trades will not be ready for tonight's game, but it could force both teams to be even more short-handed than they already are.

