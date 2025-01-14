NBA Coach Says He’ll Gleefully Get 'Drunk' on the Night Steph Curry Retires
For all the games and championships Steph Curry has won for the Golden State Warriors, the star guard has also left behind a trail of broken hearts throughout his career, whether it’s ruthlessly eliminating teams from playoff contention or giving a foreign country something catastrophic to mourn.
Curry’s signature celebration, the "Night-Night", is, after all, telling his opponents to go to bed, go home, the game is over—a downright savage move that could send even the most casual fan to the brink of despair. His nickname, too, is the baby-faced assassin—pretty self-explanatory.
Curry was in his bag during the Warriors' 104–101 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Monday night, putting up a game-high 26 points including his final three-pointer which broke a tie with Allen Iverson for 28th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.
While he couldn’t muster a win for his team, he did elicit some high praise from Raptors coach Darko Rajaković, who had a funny comment on how he’ll cope with Curry’s eventual retirement.
“It’s a privilege for all of us to live in an era when [Curry] is playing,” Rajaković told reporters in a postgame press conference. “I just told my coaching staff, I’ve been playing against him for a long, long time. I can’t wait for him to retire. I’m going to get drunk that night, I promise you that. I’m going to celebrate.”
Amen to that—is what the NBA’s entire Western Conference is probably thinking.
The Warriors (19-20) fell behind .500 for the first time this season with Monday’s loss to the Raptors as their once-golden era appears to fade by the week. Curry, 36, said in an interview with ESPN's Malika Andrews last month that he’s been thinking more and more about retirement after 16 hard-fought years in the league.
"It’s okay to accept and acknowledge that the end is near. But only because it allows you to enjoy what’s happening right now,” Curry said.
Apparently some, like Rajaković, will do more than “accept” that fact for Curry, with one finger excitedly already on the champagne cork.