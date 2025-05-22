SI

Complete 2025 NBA MVP Voting Results: SGA Edges Out Nikola Jokic to Capture Award

This was the tightest the NBA's MVP race has been in years.

Mike Kadlick

SGA beat out Nikola Jokic for his first NBA MVP award.
SGA beat out Nikola Jokic for his first NBA MVP award.
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was named the 2024-25 NBA MVP on Wednesday night. It's quite the feat for the 26-year-old, who beat out fellow finalists Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo for the award.

The final tally for the honor—one that's voted on by a global panel of 100 media members—was one of the tightest in years, with SGA just barely edging out Jokic by just 126 points. Giannis came in third place, with Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum finishing in fourth.

Here's a final look at the results, courtesy of NBA PR:

2025 NBA MVP Final Voting Results

Player

Team

1st Place Votes (10 Points)

2nd Place Votes (7 Points)

3rd Place Votes (5 Points)

4th Place Votes (3 Points)

5th Place Votes (1 Point)

Total Points

Shai Gilgeous Alexander

Oklahoma City Thunder

71

29

0

0

0

913

Nikola Jokic

Denver Nuggets

29

71

0

0

0

787

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks

0

0

88

9

3

470

Jayson Tatum

Boston Celtics

0

0

11

84

4

311

Donovan Mitchell

Cleveland Cavaliers

0

0

1

3

60

74

LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers

0

0

0

1

13

16

Cade Cunningham

Detroit Pistons

0

0

0

1

9

12

Anthony Edwards

Minnesota Timberwolves

0

0

0

2

6

12

Stephen Curry

Golden State Warriors

0

0

0

0

2

2

Jalen Brunson

New York Knicks

0

0

0

0

0

1

James Harden

Los Angeles

0

0

0

0

0

1

Evan Mobley

Cleveland Cavaliers

0

0

0

0

0

1

Gilgeous-Alexander's MVP win is a historic one. Not only did he come in ahead of Jokic—a three-time award winner—and Giannis, who's won the award twice, but he's also the first Kentucky Wildcat to ever take home the NBA's MVP award. Additionally, SGA is now the seventh consecutive international player to win the award.

With the Michael Jordan Trophy now in his grasp, Gilgeous-Alexander continues his attempt to lead his Thunder to just their second NBA Finals appearance in franchise history. OKC is currently up 1-0 on the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference finals.

Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

