Complete 2025 NBA MVP Voting Results: SGA Edges Out Nikola Jokic to Capture Award
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was named the 2024-25 NBA MVP on Wednesday night. It's quite the feat for the 26-year-old, who beat out fellow finalists Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo for the award.
The final tally for the honor—one that's voted on by a global panel of 100 media members—was one of the tightest in years, with SGA just barely edging out Jokic by just 126 points. Giannis came in third place, with Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum finishing in fourth.
Here's a final look at the results, courtesy of NBA PR:
2025 NBA MVP Final Voting Results
Player
Team
1st Place Votes (10 Points)
2nd Place Votes (7 Points)
3rd Place Votes (5 Points)
4th Place Votes (3 Points)
5th Place Votes (1 Point)
Total Points
Shai Gilgeous Alexander
Oklahoma City Thunder
71
29
0
0
0
913
Nikola Jokic
Denver Nuggets
29
71
0
0
0
787
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks
0
0
88
9
3
470
Jayson Tatum
Boston Celtics
0
0
11
84
4
311
Donovan Mitchell
Cleveland Cavaliers
0
0
1
3
60
74
LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers
0
0
0
1
13
16
Cade Cunningham
Detroit Pistons
0
0
0
1
9
12
Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves
0
0
0
2
6
12
Stephen Curry
Golden State Warriors
0
0
0
0
2
2
Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks
0
0
0
0
0
1
James Harden
Los Angeles
0
0
0
0
0
1
Evan Mobley
Cleveland Cavaliers
0
0
0
0
0
1
Gilgeous-Alexander's MVP win is a historic one. Not only did he come in ahead of Jokic—a three-time award winner—and Giannis, who's won the award twice, but he's also the first Kentucky Wildcat to ever take home the NBA's MVP award. Additionally, SGA is now the seventh consecutive international player to win the award.
With the Michael Jordan Trophy now in his grasp, Gilgeous-Alexander continues his attempt to lead his Thunder to just their second NBA Finals appearance in franchise history. OKC is currently up 1-0 on the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference finals.