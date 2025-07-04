SI

Damian Lillard Sends Out Inspiring Tweet Amid Free Agency Reports

Damian Lillard courtside at a WNBA game. / Candice Ward-Imagn Images
Damian Lillard tore his Achilles during Game 4 of the Milwaukee Bucks' first-round playoff loss to the Indiana Pacers. Lillard underwent successful surgery a few days later, but the injury still meant the end of his time with the Bucks as the team chose to stretch his contract and waive him to make him a free agent.

While he has a long road to recovery ahead of him, some teams are already showing interest. On Thursday Chris Haynes tweeted that Lillard was "open" to signing with a team "under the right terms and conditions," but he was in "no rush."

A few minutes before Haynes posted that on X, Lillard sent out his own message, presumably aimed at anyone who doubted him.

Lillard, 34, was an All-Star this season, averaging 24.9 points, 7.1 assists and 4.7 rebounds a game while shooting 37.6% from three on nine attempts a game.

Lillard clearly believes that he's a risk worth taking. Any team that signs him should believe the same. And be alright with him doing his rehab in Portland.

