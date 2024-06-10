UConn’s Dan Hurley to Make Decision on Lakers’ Head Coaching Job Soon, per Report
UConn men’s basketball head coach Dan Hurley will make a decision on his coaching future on Monday, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
With the Huskies slated to practice Monday afternoon, Joe Arruda of the Hartford Courant noted that Hurley would presumably share his news at a team meeting by Monday morning.
Hurley told Wojnarowski that the Lakers made a “compelling case” for him to become the franchise’s next head coach, and that Hurley left “extremely impressed” after reportedly visiting Lakers vice president and general manager Rob Pelinka and owner Jeanie Buss in Southern California on Friday.
The Lakers have already prepared a massive, long-term contract for Hurley, Wojnarowski reported on Thursday.
The 51-year-old Hurley is 141-58 in six seasons as head coach of the Huskies. UConn is coming off back-to-back national championships, the NCAA's first repeat champion in 17 years, and will field a top-five team next season. The Lakers, on the other hand, will look to rebuild after parting ways with Darvin Ham following a first-round elimination by the Denver Nuggets this postseason.
Should Hurley turn down the Lakers’ job, ESPN analyst JJ Redick was named a finalist for the head coaching vacancy by The Athletic’s Shams Charania.