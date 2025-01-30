De'Aaron Fox Using Star Player Trade Request Formula Without Burning Bridges
On Tuesday, the news swept through social media like a tidal wave: De’Aaron Fox wants out. ESPN was first to the story and was immediately followed by every major outlet, all using similar language. “Open talks,” was how ESPN put it. “Listening to trade offers,” was in the second paragraph of The Athletic’s story—language a source close to the situation used when Sports Illustrated inquired.
Fox has not demanded a trade, a source says. Fox has indicated through his representative, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, that he will not sign a long-term extension with the Sacramento Kings. Functionally, it carries the same weight. If Fox, who is eligible to sign a four-year, $229 million extension this summer, isn’t interested in a new deal, Sacramento can’t afford to lose him for nothing.
“That’s their decision to make,” Fox told the Sacramento Bee on Wednesday. “I can’t tell them not to listen to offers or I can’t tell them to listen to offers.”
If this story sounds familiar, it should: In January 2019, Anthony Davis informed the New Orleans Pelicans that he wouldn’t sign an extension with the team and preferred a trade. While New Orleans didn’t deal him before the deadline—the Pelicans were angered by the public nature of the request—it did that summer, flipping Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers. In 2020, Davis signed a five-year, $190 million deal.
As newsworthy as Fox’s decision is, it’s not surprising. Fox declined a three-year, $165 million extension last fall. At the time, the motives appeared financial: Fox, who averaged 26.6 points in the 2023–24 season, could sign that four-year max extension this summer, a deal that could swell to five years and $345 million if Fox landed an All-NBA nod.
Things have changed since then. The Kings have changed. Mike Brown is gone, fired as Sacramento’s head coach months after signing a long-term extension. The team started the season 13–19, and though they seem to have somewhat righted the ship under interim coach Doug Christie—11–5 since Christie took over—the Kings are looking at potentially having to fight through the play-in tournament (again) to make the playoffs.
The good vibes from a 48-win 2022–23 season seem like a lifetime ago.
Clearly, none of this has been lost on Fox. Sacramento has had opportunities to build on its recent success. It hasn’t. DeMar DeRozan, a celebrated signing last offseason, has put up numbers, but those numbers have not translated to wins. There is a glaring need for a three-and-D wing to shore up a defense that has been middle of the pack (or worse) during Fox’s 7 1/2 seasons. In recent years, the Kings have kicked the tires on Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges. Nothing got done.
Some of that isn’t on the front office. Some of it is.
But this is where we are. At 27, Fox is at an inflection point in his career. He’s played in one postseason series. The Kings are not a title contender, and it’s not clear that they have a path to get there. Other situations are more appealing. The San Antonio Spurs, where he could play sidekick to Victor Wembanyama. The Houston Rockets, where he could join one of the most intriguing young teams in the NBA. The Miami Heat, to re-join ex-college teammate Bam Adebayo.
He isn’t signing an extension and demanding to be traded. He’s simply telling a team that’s regressing that he’s unwilling to sign an extension. In a way, he’s doing Sacramento a favor.
The Kings don’t have to trade Fox, not right away anyway, and early indications are they are not scrambling to. Calls are already coming in, but the safest—and, frankly, the smartest—move would be to play out the season and sort through the offers in the spring. That’s when teams like the Rockets, who have telegraphed to everyone they prefer to see what this team can do in the playoffs, may come to the table. Or the Spurs, who are in no rush to plug a new star opposite the 21-year-old Wembanyama, will likely bring a strong offer.
Besides, it’s unclear exactly what the Kings want for him. Sacramento is not looking to rebuild, a source familiar with the team tells SI. DeRozan is under contract through the 2026–27 season. Domantas Sabonis and Malik Monk are locked in until ’27–28. While draft capital will be part of any Fox deal, the Kings are believed to be prioritizing players who will keep them competitive. While it’s unlikely the Kings will ever get dollar-for-dollar value for Fox, waiting until the offseason offers more time to get creative.
Offloading Fox now just to get it over with would be foolish. While Jimmy Butler has attempted to bully his way out of Miami, Fox has played well. He’s averaging 25.2 points on 46.8% shooting. His rebounding numbers (five per game) are a career best. His three-point shooting has dipped, but that’s never been a strength of his game. Whereas Butler seems determined to make things as uncomfortable for Miami as possible, Fox appears to be taking a different approach.
“Every day I step on the court, I do my job. That’s always my thing,” Fox said. “I’ve never been a person to worry about anything else or go and do anything else. Every time I step on the court, I try to play the best I can, I try to win games.”
Said Christie, “It’s the business of basketball. This space out here is our sanctuary. This is where we come to relax, this is where we love each other, this is where we hold arms. I’ve been traded in this league. I’ve been traded on this team. It’s part of what we do. And we know that when we sign up. But this is our sanctuary and that is who we will treat it when we step on the court.”
This whole situation has to be hugely disappointing for Kings fans, who certainly didn’t believe ending a 16-year playoff drought was the high-water mark for this group. Less than two years ago, the core of Fox, Sabonis, Kevin Huerter and Keegan Murray looked to be the foundation of a team poised to bring the franchise back to the levels it reached in the early aughts, if not higher. Without Fox, it looks like one eventually headed for another rebuild.