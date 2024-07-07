DeMar DeRozan Introduced to Sacramento Fans at Summer League to 'Not Like Us'
Have yourself a week, DeMar DeRozan.
DeRozan briefly appeared in the music video for "Not Like Us" by Kendrick Lamar, a diss track toward another artist, Drake, two days ago, that features a lyric referencing DeRozan and his time in Toronto, Drake's hometown.
Then, on Saturday, he agreed to a sign-and-trade that will pay him $74 million over three years with the Sacramento Kings. He had traveled to Sacramento to meet with the team earlier in the day, and finalized a deal, "as they prepared to face the Chinese national team on the first day of the California Classic at Golden 1 Center," according to Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee.
Serendipitously, Golden 1 Center was hosting a summer league game in which the Kings were playing in. DeRozan came out and was introduced to Kings fans in attendance. The soundtrack for his arrival? "Not Like Us."
The trade involved his incumbent team, the Chicago Bulls and the San Antonio Spurs. Also in the deal, Harrison Barnes moves to the Spurs, and Chris Duarte plus picks and cash to the Bulls.
What a treat for Kings fans in attendance to watch some of its young players tip off the developmental stage of the season.
DeRozan averaged 24.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game last season. He played 79 games, making his third season playing 72 games or more. He's a remarkably durable, All-Star caliber player who brings clutch offense and shot-making ability.