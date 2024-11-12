Denzel Washington Reacts to LeBron James and Bronny James Teaming Up in NBA
Iconic Hollywood star Denzel Washington has no shortage of professional achievements to his name over his decades-long career as an actor, director and producer. After all, Washington is one of the most accomplished film industry icons in history.
Washington discussed his career with Sports Illustrated's Brice Butler this week. For all of Washington's achievements in his career, nothing topped watching his children work together on The Piano Lesson.
"One of the proudest moments of my film career was watching my baby boy direct The Piano Lesson," Washington said with a huge smile. "Being behind the scenes and directing his older brother in a scene that his sister is producing. I can't describe what that felt like."
Naturally, there was a parallel between what Washington felt watching his children live out their dreams in the film industry with what Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James must have felt when he took the court for the first time in a professional game last month with his son, Bronny James.
"That's pressure, you know?" Washington said. "I could only imagine what it must've felt like for LeBron. In the case of my son with The Piano Lesson, he was shooting and we were on the set. And I told my producing partner, Todd, 'Man, I'm going home. There's really nothing for me to do here. He's got it covered.' And I went home, I went back to Los Angeles."
The Lakers hope that Bronny will continue to develop and be an impact player at the NBA level long after LeBron's NBA career is complete. In the meantime, their moment on the court together is one they'll remember forever.