Derrick White Shares Reaction to Celtics' Big Roster Changes: 'Definitely Tough'
Big change happened in Boston to the Celtics this summer.
After their season came to an end at the hands of the Knicks in the playoffs following Jayson Tatum's torn Achilles, the Celtics were forced to make big moves as a result of the second tax apron. Those moves came mostly in the form of trades; Kristaps Porzingis was shipped out to the Hawks, while Jrue Holiday was sent to the Trail Blazers. Free agency took its toll as well, with Luke Kornet signing in San Antonio and Al Horford still on the open market.
Between those transactions and Tatum's injury, only two players remain from Boston's championship-winning starting five from the 2023–24 season: Jaylen Brown and Derrick White. In an interview with Sports Illustrated on behalf of Bazooka Joe, White shared his reaction to watching his teammates head elsewhere this offseason.
"Yeah, I mean, that is the tough part about the business," White told SI. "But it is a business at the end of the day. Jrue, KP, Luke [Kornet], all of them, it was definitely tough to see them leave. You wish we could play with them forever, but this is kind of the way it is. I always wish them the best. There will be a lot of fun when we see them again. and I’m just excited to play with the people we do have."
White averaged a career-high 16.4 points per game in 2024–25, but more will be asked of him this season as a result of the above changes. White and Brown will be largely tasked with creating offense as the Celtics embark upon their first season without championship expectations in a long time. It's a burden White is excited about carrying, too.
"I'm excited," White said of his bigger role for the upcoming season. "It’s obviously a different year than last year, but I think we have the same expectations and standards. So I've been attacking this offseason as, ‘I gotta get better.’ It’s been really fun trying to get in the gym and improve on things that I need to work on. When we get back to Boston, it’ll be a lot of fun."