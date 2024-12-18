Doc Rivers Calls Darvin Ham NBA Cup 'Secret Weapon' After Bucks Win
Darvin Ham has figured out the NBA Cup. The Milwaukee Bucks' top assistant coach remained an undefeated 14-0 in NBA Cup play after their 97-81 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday which clinched the title in the league's second-ever in-season tournament. Bucks head coach Doc Rivers recognized Ham's NBA Cup success, too.
Ham won the NBA's inaugural In-Season Tournament in 2023 as the Los Angeles Lakers' head coach. He was relieved from his duties after two seasons with the Lakers and joined Rivers's staff in Milwaukee. As the Bucks began to cruise through the 2024 Emirates NBA Cup, the basketball world took notice of Ham's winning streak in cup play.
After the Bucks won the NBA Cup Tuesday night, Rivers addressed Ham's unusual tear dominating the tournament.
"By the way, we brought our secret weapon," Rivers said to reporters after the Bucks beat the Thunder. "Darvin Ham is now an undefeated coach in two years in this cup."
Rivers then acknowledged he had another secret weapon on his team, one actually on the roster. Forward Taurean Prince was with Ham and the Lakers last season before he signed a one-year deal to join the Bucks this year.
"When I said that (about Ham)," Rivers continued. "(Prince) was like, 'what about me?' and he's an undefeated player, so that's pretty cool for them. You know where that will help us is on the back end because it's tough. You come right out of this and you have to get back to the grind."
Ham and Prince's undefeated NBA Cup record lives on through next season, at least. Rivers may need to retain his secret weapons for another run at the in-season title in 2025.