Doc Rivers Reveals Damian Lillard’s Defiant Six-Word Message After Injury
Damian Lillard's already difficult season came to an abrupt end on Sunday when the star guard went down with what was later diagnosed as an Achilles tear during Game 4 of the Milwaukee Bucks' playoff series vs. the Indiana Pacers. And while an Achilles injury is tough news for any athlete, it was a particularly brutal blow for the 34-year-old Lillard, who had just battled back from a bout of deep vein thrombosis to help his team in the postseason.
Considering his age and the severity of his latest injury, you'd be forgiven for thinking this might spell the beginning of the end for Lillard. But it sounds like Dame is ready to do everything he can to keep that from happening.
In her pregame report ahead of Game 5, the NBA insider Taylor Rooks gave a bit of an update on Lillard—and shared the defiant message he had for Bucks coach Doc Rivers on Tuesday morning.
"I just spoke to Doc Rivers, who said Damian Lillard is doing much better today than he was yesterday," Rooks said. "He said this morning all [Lillard] was saying was, 'I am not going out this way. I will be back. And I will be great.' Doc said he can feel him building himself back up, and the team wants to go out and get the win for him tonight."
Watch that below:
Those six words at the start of Dame's quote—"I am not going out this way"—should tell us everything we need to know about how Lillard will attack this recovery.
The Bucks and Pacers have already tipped off for Game 5, so we'll see if Milwaukee manages to hold on in the guard's honor. The Pacers currently lead the series 3-1.