adidas Eurocamp Returns to Treviso for 18th Edition
When it comes to the best young talent in the world being brought together, adidas Eurocamp is one of the top events of the calendar year each summer. For the 18th iteration of that event, Eurocamp will once again take place in Treviso, Italy as the top young basketball players from Europe, the United States, Latin America, Africa, Australia, APAC, and emerging markets will come together. This high-caliber event brings in NBA and EuroLeague team personnel, coaches, scouts and agents. In fact, the most recent event attracted 60 NBA scouts, 50 European teams, and 50 agents from around the world.
Headliners from the the 2024 event included Nikola Djurisic, Darryn Peterson, Michael Ruzic, Nikola Bundalo, Caleb Holt and Joson Sanon, among others on a loaded roster. Furthermore, adidas athletes such as James Harden (LA Clippers), Nikola Jović (Miami Heat), Vasilije Micić (Charlotte Hornets), and Ivica Zubac (LA Clippers) traveled to Treviso to spend time mentoring the campers on and off the court.
Featuring standout players ages 18-22, adidas Eurocamp will take place from May 31 to June 2 of 2025 and is projected to be the best event yet. One notable attraction in the 18th year of Eurocamp will be the all-star team with top-tier players coming out of the adidas Next Gen EuroLeague, which will feature Europe’s best U18 talent.
"adidas Eurocamp provides a unique opportunity for aspiring basketball stars to showcase their talent on a global stage," said Cam Mason, Head of Sports Marketing at adidas Basketball. "It’s inspiring to witness a melting pot of diverse talent come together in a community-driven and inclusive environment. We are excited to return and continue empowering these athletes by bringing in the best in class to support them in their professional basketball journey."
As adidas continues to be a key player in the evolution of youth basketball, the 18th Eurocamp will be yet another event in which future NBA stars take the court and showcase their upside to the world. Not only does the brand feature some of the sport's top current superstars in the NBA, but it's paving the way for the next generation of league-altering talent.
Eurocamp is an event that has produced a tremendous amount of NBA talent, including Zion Williamson (New Orleans Pelicans), Darius Garland (Cleveland Cavaliers), Danilo Gallinari (Milwaukee Bucks), Goran Dragić (Retired NBA Player), Brandon Ingram (New Orleans Pelicans), Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics), Jusuf Nurkić (Phoenix Suns), Lu Dort (Oklahoma City Thunder) and Bogdan Bogdanović (Atlanta Hawks) among others. This is an event that has seen the best players from countries all over the globe participate in their early years before going on to accomplish tremendous things.
Between now and May, more information will be released as it relates to rosters and guest appearances for the 18th adidas Eurocamp. The expectation is that, per usual, the players at the event will be among the most elite young prospects in the entire world.