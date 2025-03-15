Draymond Green Had Classy Message for Steph Curry After Career Three-Point Milestone
Steph Curry hit the 4,000th three-pointer of his career against the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night, an incredible accomplishment that could very well never be seen again in the NBA.
Draymond Green, Curry's longtime running mate with the Golden State Warriors, delivered a classy message in honor of the occasion as he walked off the court following his team's 130-104 win.
"Incredible, man," Green said on his way to the Warriors' locker room on Thursday. "It's well-deserved, the way he's changed this game of basketball. Four-thousand threes, I'm sure no one ever thought they'd see that in the history of this game, but he's changing it. It was incredible to see, lucky to be a part of it."
Green, teammates with Curry since being drafted by Golden State in 2012, has bore witness to more threes from the generational superstar than nearly anybody in the NBA. He knows and appreciates the greatness that's unfolded before his eyes over the last 10-plus years.
What a moment for Curry, and a nice sentiment from Green.