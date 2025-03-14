SI

LeBron James Congratulates Steph Curry on 'Crazy' 4,000 Career Threes Milestone

Curry is the first NBA player to reach such a number.

Brigid Kennedy

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James on Dec 25, 2024.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James on Dec 25, 2024. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
NBA heavyweight LeBron James congratulated his contemporary Steph Curry late Thursday night after the Golden State Warriors guard notched his 4,000th career three-point shot in a 130–104 win over the Sacramento Kings.

Curry entered the contest in need of just two triples to reach 4,000. He sunk one of them in the first quarter, but didn't get his second until the third. After the game, the newly 37-year-old described reaching the historic milestone as a "special moment" and said he was happy it happened in San Francisco.

Later, James chimed in with a thoughtful social media shoutout dedicated to Curry.

" 4K from Trey is CRAZY!!!!! Congrats my brother!!" James wrote on X (formerly Twitter) alongside multiple fire emojis and a chef emoji, alluding to Steph's "Chef Curry" nickname.

If anybody understands the weight of Curry's latest accomplishment, it is James. The Los Angeles Lakers forward is only three years older than his Warriors counterpart, and they somehow both look just as sharp as the day they entered the league. James himself, for example, recently became the first NBA player in history to reach 50,000 career points across the regular and postseason.

All that to say—as hard as it is to reach the NBA, it's even harder to stay and continue to break records after age 35. Somehow, both these legends keep wowing us all, with Steph being the latest example.

Brigid Kennedy
