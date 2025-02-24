Draymond Green Explains Why He Made Bold Warriors Prediction During All-Star Broadcast
The Golden State Warriors transformed their team at the NBA trade deadline, acquiring Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat in exchange for key rotation players Andrew Wiggins and Kyle Anderson. Butler was able to suit up in his new uniform for four games before the All-Star break hit, which was apparently enough time for Draymond Green to go ahead and declare the Warriors future champions; during the All-Star weekend broadcast Green brashly predicted Golden State would win the title this season.
On Sunday Butler completed his sixth game with the Warriors and scored 18 points to help lead the Dubs to a 24-point win over the Dallas Mavericks. Afterwards, Green explained why he felt the urge to tell the world the Warriors were guaranteed champions— and it all comes back to the team's newest member.
“I just know what it looks like," Green told Marcus Thompson II and Sam Amick of The Athletic when asked about his All-Star weekend claim. "This team all year has been kind of like, ‘Man, we’re right there, but can’t quite get over the hump.’ But there’s a reason that you feel like you’re right there, but can’t quite get over. And the reason I think we all thought we couldn’t quite get over was because there was a missing piece. That piece isn’t missing anymore. That piece is [Butler]."
The Warriors have definitely looked better on the court with Butler easing his way into things. Golden State has gone 5–1 since the trade after struggling to play .500 basketball in the weeks leading up to Butler's acquisition. Unfortunately it hasn't really improved their championship hopes as the Warriors remain in ninth place in the Western Conference despite the recent stretch of success.
Early returns suggest the Dubs are far more dangerous with Butler on the floor and the winning has clearly boosted Green's confidence. But whether they're championship-level dangerous very much remains to be seen.