Draymond Green Gave Jimmy Butler a Word of Caution Amid Warriors Trade Talks
The Golden State Warriors are reportedly still looking to make a big move ahead of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline with one of their most rumored targets being Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler.
Butler told the Warriors on Sunday that he would refuse to sign a long-term extension in Golden State if he were to be traded there, seemingly putting an emphatic period to trade talks between the Warriors and the Heat. Yet, chatter resumed a day later when The Athletic’s Anthony Slater revealed that the Warriors believe “they are still firmly in the mix for Butler.”
With all eyes closely following the six-time All-Star before the NBA trade deadline, Warriors’ Draymond Green shared his honest thoughts on the ongoing Butler saga and issued a stern warning to the Heat forward.
“I’m a fan of basketball, so a lot of these things I look at through a fan lens,” Green said on the latest episode of his podcast. “This one in particular, when I saw this, I was just like, ‘Man, Jimmy’s got to be really careful.’ Because you continue to lessen the amount of teams that would be willing to take you on.
"At some point, Pat [Riley] may just say ‘I’m sending you to Toronto’ or something like that. So when I saw that, I was like, ‘Man, Jimmy’s got to be really careful’... It can get real tricky, like, you could end up without a market.”
Aside from the Butler buzz, the Warriors have more recently pursued a potential reunion with Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant, per The Athletic's Sam Amick, though it remains to be seen whether Golden State would be willing to make that big of a splash this season.
But then again, after the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis blockbuster trade, truly anything can happen.