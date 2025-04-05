Draymond Green’s Klay Thompson Dig After Warriors' Win Had Reporters Cracking Up
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green hasn't exactly been known to rise above pettiness in his drama-filled NBA career. Friday night was no exception.
After the Warriors' 118-104 win over the Denver Nuggets, Green looked tired in his postgame presser and said as much.
It's no wonder Green is running out of steam, as the four-time NBA champ has been everywhere on the court in the Warriors' last three wins against the Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Lakers and Nuggets. Green made a huge defensive play at the end of the Lakers game to strip Luka Doncic of the ball and then teamed up with big man Kevon Looney to contain MVP contender Nikola Jokic, helping hold one of the most dangerous teams in the West to its lowest point total since March 12.
"I'm sorry I'm giving you all the lowest energy ever, I'm exhausted," Green told reporters. "But it's good. Like, I sound like Klay Thompson up here."
Green likely doesn't mean any serious disrespect to his old Warriors teammate, though the two aren't on the best of terms after Green claimed Thompson ghosted Steph Curry ahead of a Warriors-Mavericks matchup back in November.
That's all surely in the rearview mirror now, with the Warriors seeded No. 5 in the West and girding themselves for a deep postseason run.
“I just want to go home. Relax, go to sleep. I’m tired,” continued Green.
The grind doesn't stop for the in-form Warriors (46-31), who face the Houston Rockets on Sunday and will look to climb farther away from the dreaded play-in.