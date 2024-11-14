Draymond Green Says Klay Thompson Ghosted Steph Curry Before Warriors-Mavericks Game
The pain of losing on a game-sealing three-pointer may only be matched by the pain of being left on read by an old friend.
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green explained why Steph Curry may have had an extra dose of motivation to beat former teammate Klay Thompson during Tuesday night’s 120-117 win over the Dallas Mavericks.
Thompson apparently ghosted Curry during one of their text conversations before the game, which caused Curry to get “pissed.”
“(Steph) like, ‘Yeah, I called Raymond. Told him I’m not speaking. I just need to lock in on the game, so I ain’t even speaking. And I talked to Klay about it.’ Try to check in with Klay on something else, and Klay ghosted him. So he got pissed. And here we go,” Green said on his podcast.
Curry would go on to spoil Thompson’s return game in the Bay, scoring the Warriors’ last 12 points against Dallas including a game-winning dagger three with roughly 30 seconds left on the clock.
Curry finished the night with 37 points to Thompson’s 22 in a thrilling homecoming game that had its fair share of heartfelt and ultra-competitive moments. Thompson and the Mavericks will play the Warriors two more times in the regular season on Feb. 12 and Feb. 23.