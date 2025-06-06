Dwyane Wade Had One Word for Tyrese Haliburton After Hitting Yet Another Game-Winner
Tyrese Haliburton did it again.
As he has already done time after time this postseason, Haliburton once again put the cap on an incredible comeback by the Indiana Pacers in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night, hitting the game-winner just before the buzzer against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Pacers only led for 0.3 seconds, but they were the most important 0.3 seconds of the game.
Former Miami Heat superstar Dwyane Wade, no stranger to NBA Finals heroics himself, was streaming the game and his reaction. When Haliburton hit his game-winner, Wade went absolutely giddy, screaming with delight, jumping out of his chair and running across the room.
“Oh my god!” Wade said to the camera. Then of Haliburton: “Superstar! Superstar! Superstar!”
Haliburton’s status as an “NBA superstar” has been the subject of many a debate show through the Pacers’ playoff run. While it was fairly easy to dismiss the idea in the first round of the postseason, Haliburton has since shown that basically all he does in the playoffs is make unbelievable game-winners that break the spirits of his opposition.
Wade’s reaction provides a simple argument for Haliburton’s undeniable ascendence—if hitting game-winners on the road in the NBA Finals doesn’t make you a superstar, nothing does.