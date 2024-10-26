Freddie Freeman's Dodgers Walk-Off Led to Priceless Reactions During Lakers-Suns Game
The beauty of sports, especially sports played in big cities with multiple professional teams, is that fanbases of teams across different leagues come together to embrace big moments when one team is on a special run. Such an instance occurred during Game 1 of the World Series, the ending of which coincided with the Phoenix Suns' game against the Los Angeles Lakers at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
Dodger Stadium and the city of Los Angeles was positively buzzing Friday night after star first baseman Freddie Freeman belted a walk-off grand slam to power the Dodgers to victory. And the energy and enthusiasm spread into the Crypto.com Arena, where replays on the video scoreboard showed Freeman's dramatic walk-off.
The arena erupted into cheers.
But it wasn't just the fans who were tuned into the incredible moment. Television cameras caught Suns guard Bradley Beal's amusing reaction to Freeman's grand slam.
That face expression is priceless. Beal was one of several players who found themselves lost in the World Series moment, despite the fact that they were in the middle of a game themselves.
"That s**t was crazy," Lakers star big man Anthony Davis told reporters when asked about Freeman's walk-off. "I was actually like checked-out for a second and looked up. LeBron [James] was just listening, the way the ball sounded when he hit it, it was ... Yeah."
Davis added a "Go Dodgers" for good measure.
Meanwhile, it didn't take long for Lakers' first-year coach JJ Redick, whose team started slow out of the gate Friday night, to figure out why the fans at Crypto.com Arena were cheering.
"With my deductive reasoning, I figured it was only one thing," Redick deadpanned. "That the Dodgers won."
Friday night was a good night overall for Los Angeles sports. The Dodgers took Game 1 and the Lakers stormed back from a 22-point deficit to defeat the Suns.