SI

Frustrated Nikola Jokic Caught Yelling on the Bench During Blowout Loss to Clippers

Stephen Douglas

Nikola Jokic reacts to the Nuggets blowout loss on the bench.
Nikola Jokic reacts to the Nuggets blowout loss on the bench. / NBA TV
In this story:

The Los Angeles Clippers blew out the Denver Nuggets 117-83 on Thursday night, proving the league was right to relegate the game to NBA TV and promote the Oklahoma City Thunder and Memphis Grizzlies so the majority of basketball fans could watch the biggest second-half comeback in NBA history.

The Nuggets had no such comeback in them, as the Clippers won every single quarter on their way to taking a 2-1 series lead. Nikola Jokic had a 23/13/13 triple-double, but even that couldn't keep the game close.

Instead, Jokic was left visibly frustrated with his team, yelling and gesticulating on the bench during a timeout as the game slipped away.

The Nuggets have a chance to get back in the series on Saturday when the series resumes. Who knows what the Clippers will have in store for the Nuggets on The Wall, but it seems unlikely it's as cute and cuddly as the horse heads they used to get Jokic to miss one free throw last night.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

Home/NBA