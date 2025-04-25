Frustrated Nikola Jokic Caught Yelling on the Bench During Blowout Loss to Clippers
The Los Angeles Clippers blew out the Denver Nuggets 117-83 on Thursday night, proving the league was right to relegate the game to NBA TV and promote the Oklahoma City Thunder and Memphis Grizzlies so the majority of basketball fans could watch the biggest second-half comeback in NBA history.
The Nuggets had no such comeback in them, as the Clippers won every single quarter on their way to taking a 2-1 series lead. Nikola Jokic had a 23/13/13 triple-double, but even that couldn't keep the game close.
Instead, Jokic was left visibly frustrated with his team, yelling and gesticulating on the bench during a timeout as the game slipped away.
The Nuggets have a chance to get back in the series on Saturday when the series resumes. Who knows what the Clippers will have in store for the Nuggets on The Wall, but it seems unlikely it's as cute and cuddly as the horse heads they used to get Jokic to miss one free throw last night.