Giannis Antetokounmpo Acknowledges Trade Rumors With Two Emojis During Social Media Q&A
Everyone wants to know what's going on with Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.
The Greek Freak, as he is lovingly known, has been the subject of trade speculation ever since the Bucks once again exited the NBA playoffs early. The prevailing belief is that Giannis wants to contend again, and it's looking more and more like Milwaukee, which has no first-round draft picks until 2031, will be unable to build around and support its biggest star.
Giannis has, of course, remained mum on such discourse, but he hasn't outright shut anything down, either.
Case in point: during a wide-ranging fan Q&A held in the early hours of Sunday morning, Antetokounmpo acknowledged the speculation surrounding him—but did not deny any part of it. In fact, he seemed to find it all funny.
In response to a user who posted, "Giannis having a random Q&A while rumors are going on is peak Giannis behavior lol," the forward reacted with a "laughing" emoji and a "100" emoji, the latter seeming to indicate that the take is right on the money.
Moreover, Giannis had NBA fans freaking out when he named his favorite city for road games—New York—and revealed how "Florida cities" make him the happiest. If you read between the lines, you can figure out why ball lovers were spiraling there.
But, to be fair, many of Antetokounmpo's answers were also very Milwaukee-heavy, too, like his favorite restaurant in the city (Avli, a Greek spot) and his favorite MLB team (the Brewers, of course).
So who knows what the man is thinking. Time will tell if we'll see him in another uniform next season or if he's a Bucks legend through and through.