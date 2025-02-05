Giannis Antetokounmpo Reacts to Bucks Trading Khris Middleton to Wizards
On Wednesday, a chapter in Milwaukee Bucks history appeared to close.
The Bucks, in search of a roster upgrade, reportedly traded a package centered around forward Khris Middleton to the Washington Wizards for a package centered around forward Kyle Kuzma. The trade would end a partnership that dates to the 2013-14 season—when Antetokounmpo was a rookie and Middleton was in his second year in the league.
Middleton, a three-time All-Star, has seen his numbers dip across the board in 2025. Still, Antetokounmpo was philosophical about the reported departure of his longtime teammate.
"I'm going to miss Khris. Everybody on the team's going to miss Khris," Antetokounmpo said via Jim Owczarski of the MIlwaukee Journal Sentinel. "His leadership. For me, my brotherhood with Khris is the most important thing I've had within this team for a lot of years."
Antetokounmpo and Middleton are immortal in Wisconsin for their play in the 2021 postseason, when they led Milwaukee to its first NBA title since 1971 (Middleton, whose playoff scoring averages tend to hover above his regular-season scoring averages, put up 23.6 points per game that postseason).
"The organization was depending on us. The city was depending on us. Our teammates were depending on us. I remember all those moments," Antetokounmpo said. "We were able to find a way to make things happen and we find a way to win a championship."