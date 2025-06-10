Giannis Antetokounmpo Had Telling Quote About His Future With Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo's future with the Milwaukee Bucks is arguably the biggest story of the upcoming NBA offseason. But a recent quote by the 30-year-old big man sure makes it sound like he knows what he wants to do.
Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee to a NBA title in 2021 but the team has been knocked out of the playoffs in the first round in each of the past three seasons.
Trade rumors have followed him since the Bucks were bounced from the postseason by the Indiana Pacers in late April.
Antetokounmpo, however, sounds like he wants to stay in Milwaukee, as he told to Coast to Coast Brazil in a recent interview.
“There are two great teams that got there,” Antetokounmpo said of the Pacers-Thunder series. “Indiana, with my friend Pascal Siakam, is reaping the rewards, and OKC simply has the MVP [Shai Gilgeous-Alexander]. I’m rooting for good basketball.
“The Finals are different, I hope to be back soon with the Bucks."
That line doesn't necessarily mean he will stay with the Bucks, who could be falling into a rebuild situation. But it has to be a good thing for fans of the team to hear.
We'll have to wait and see if he'll be back with Milwaukee next season, or if he'll have a new home.