SI

Giannis Antetokounmpo Had Telling Quote About His Future With Bucks

Andy Nesbitt

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks to a NBA title in 2021.
Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks to a NBA title in 2021. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

Giannis Antetokounmpo's future with the Milwaukee Bucks is arguably the biggest story of the upcoming NBA offseason. But a recent quote by the 30-year-old big man sure makes it sound like he knows what he wants to do.

Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee to a NBA title in 2021 but the team has been knocked out of the playoffs in the first round in each of the past three seasons.

Trade rumors have followed him since the Bucks were bounced from the postseason by the Indiana Pacers in late April.

Antetokounmpo, however, sounds like he wants to stay in Milwaukee, as he told to Coast to Coast Brazil in a recent interview.

“There are two great teams that got there,” Antetokounmpo said of the Pacers-Thunder series. “Indiana, with my friend Pascal Siakam, is reaping the rewards, and OKC simply has the MVP [Shai Gilgeous-Alexander]. I’m rooting for good basketball.

“The Finals are different, I hope to be back soon with the Bucks."

That line doesn't necessarily mean he will stay with the Bucks, who could be falling into a rebuild situation. But it has to be a good thing for fans of the team to hear.

We'll have to wait and see if he'll be back with Milwaukee next season, or if he'll have a new home.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/NBA