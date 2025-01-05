Grizzlies' Cam Spencer Guards Warriors' Pat Spencer in Brothers' First NBA Meeting
Memphis Grizzlies guard Cam Spencer and Golden State Warriors guard Pat Spencer may be brothers, but the duo took vastly different paths to the NBA.
Cam played five years of college basketball for Loyola-Maryland, Rutgers and Connecticut—winning a national championship in 2024. Pat played a single year of college basketball for Northwestern in 2020—but was a spectacular four-year lacrosse player for the Greyhounds.
On Saturday, they crossed paths for the first time in the NBA. As Pat checked in for the Warriors, the Grizzlies dispatched Cam to guard him.
Both players cracked double-digit minutes on the evening—no small feat at a macro level, considering Cam was a second-round draft pick and Pat wasn't drafted at all.
Cam is averaging 3.8 points in 12.3 minutes per game for Memphis this season, while Pat is averaging 1.3 points and 1.5 assists in 5.2 minutes per game for Golden State. Cam's Grizzlies, in second place in the Western Conference, have the standings edge on the ninth-place Warriors.